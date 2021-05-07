Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.330-2.430 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.89. 808,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

ELS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

