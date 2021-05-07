Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

ERO traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$27.46. 102,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,596. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$14.54 and a 52 week high of C$28.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

