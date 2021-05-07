Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$26.65.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$27.22. 129,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.29. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$14.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

