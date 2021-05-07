Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.65.

ERO stock opened at C$27.28 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$14.31 and a 1 year high of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 39.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.29.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

