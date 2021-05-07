Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $215.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETSY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $207.00.

Etsy stock traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.26. 319,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,949. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day moving average of $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

