EULAV Asset Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Rexnord by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Rexnord by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,933. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

