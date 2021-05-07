EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.12% of Republic Services worth $38,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,480. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

