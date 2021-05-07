EULAV Asset Management Has $23.72 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,093,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.69 on Friday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 257,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,470. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

