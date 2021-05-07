EULAV Asset Management Sells 50,000 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

EULAV Asset Management reduced its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after buying an additional 1,729,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $197,991,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $589,086,000 after purchasing an additional 308,570 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equifax by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,901,000 after purchasing an additional 238,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fosse Capital Partmers LLP purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $39,190,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFX traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $241.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.97.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

