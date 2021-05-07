EULAV Asset Management Sells 70,033 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

EULAV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $168,616.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,423 shares of company stock worth $3,317,738 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWTR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Twitter stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company had a trading volume of 383,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,959,707. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

