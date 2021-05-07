Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives $91.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $84.07. 1,302,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $86.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.