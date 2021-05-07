EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 7,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,209.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

