Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.58

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.58 and traded as high as C$15.75. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$15.18, with a volume of 11,285 shares traded.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Evertz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.60.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$92.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

