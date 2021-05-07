Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.76. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 238,575 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.17.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 136,008 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $148,248.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,261,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 38,213 shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $40,505.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,551 shares of company stock valued at $237,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

