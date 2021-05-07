Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €30.86 ($36.30).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €29.68 ($34.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,285 shares. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.09.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

