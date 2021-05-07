Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €31.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €30.86 ($36.30).

FRA EVK traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €29.68 ($34.92). The company had a trading volume of 1,164,285 shares. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.02 and its 200 day moving average is €27.09.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

