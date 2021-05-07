Exact Sciences Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXAS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.94.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $108.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after buying an additional 467,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 11,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $1,423,807.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,668 shares of company stock valued at $10,636,957. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

