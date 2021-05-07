Exane BNP Paribas Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Exane BNP Paribas reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $33.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $83.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.