Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. 91,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,391,272. The stock has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

