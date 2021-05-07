Exeter Financial LLC Purchases 2,502 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 303,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

