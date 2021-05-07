Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Get Exponent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $94.97 on Tuesday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

In other Exponent news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.