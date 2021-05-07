Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.1% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 43,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 47.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 666,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 215,067 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $259.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

