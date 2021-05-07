EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.10.

EYPT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 3,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,349. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.62.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 434.26% and a negative net margin of 112.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

