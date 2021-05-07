Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 34.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.45, for a total transaction of $12,102,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $320.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.40. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

