Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 2.2% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $320.48 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

