Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $380.00 at MKM Partners

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s previous close.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $320.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $302.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.40. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total transaction of $22,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

