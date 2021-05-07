Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $428.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

