Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Fastenal accounts for 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Fastenal worth $47,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,643,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,561. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.35. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

