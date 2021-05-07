FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $310.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.48 and a 200-day moving average of $270.60. The company has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $103.40 and a 52-week high of $311.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

