FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. FedNat has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a market cap of $72.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Get FedNat alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.