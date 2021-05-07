Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $273.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Ferrari stock opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.88 and its 200 day moving average is $207.75. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $150.97 and a twelve month high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $439,841,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after acquiring an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

