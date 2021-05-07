FIBOS Price Tops $0.0104 on Exchanges (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 7th. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and approximately $303,608.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FIBOS has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FIBOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00072056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00264297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.26 or 0.01170053 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00031578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.86 or 0.00759813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,643.75 or 1.00029475 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FIBOS Coin Profile

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,646,699 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,468,066 coins. FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

FIBOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIBOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIBOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIBOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIBOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIBOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.