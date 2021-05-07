Financial Counselors Inc. Has $8.21 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned 0.06% of Hasbro worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.