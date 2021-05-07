Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

KSU opened at $296.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day moving average is $217.26. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $128.80 and a 52-week high of $304.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

