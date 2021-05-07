Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $63.11 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

