Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $7.36 Million Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 52,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

