Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,566 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

