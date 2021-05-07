Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

NYSE KMB opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.91. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.