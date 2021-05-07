First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $233.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 344,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

