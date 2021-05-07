First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.25 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $14.69.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.