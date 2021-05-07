First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.