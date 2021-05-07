First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $14.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.74 million. First Community reported sales of $13.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $57.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $57.83 million, with estimates ranging from $56.80 million to $59.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCCO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Community presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.07. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.