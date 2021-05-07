First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.56

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.56 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 63524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

FQVLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.93.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.