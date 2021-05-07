Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $892,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $79.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.45. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $79.15.

iShares Global Financials ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.