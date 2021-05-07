Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $49.14 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

