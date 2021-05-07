Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after buying an additional 42,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares during the period. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $62.48 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.52.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

