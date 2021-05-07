Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

