Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $107.21 and a one year high of $199.62.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

