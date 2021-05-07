Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth about $2,591,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYGN opened at $26.86 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

