Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,211. Five9 has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

