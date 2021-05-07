Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Raised to $210.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.35.

FIVN traded up $2.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.16. 17,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,211. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $3,922,026.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,826,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $86,336,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after buying an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after buying an additional 149,103 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

